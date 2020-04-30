Suspect shot in deputy-involved shooting in east central Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A suspect was shot Thursday in a deputy-involved shooting in east central Fresno County, according to the Fresno County, Sheriff’s Office.

Several deputies responded to an area of Ashlan Avenue, between Academy and Greenwood avenues, around 1:40 p.m.

All deputies were reported to be ok, Spokesman Tony Botti said. The suspect was airlifted to an area hospital.

No other information was immediately available.

This story will be updated.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.