MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested on suspicion of vandalism after several businesses and County buildings’ alarms got activated around Yosemite Avenue, the Madera Police Department stated on Friday.

According to officers they received calls around 1:30 a.m. regarding the activation of several business and county building alarms.

Officials stated that all the buildings were found with shattered windows broken by large rocks or bricks.

Investigators say after retrieving surveillance footage from the businesses, they were able to locate a man matching the suspect description observed in the videos, who was eventually identified as 38-year-old Antonio Jaramillo.

Officials stated that there was damage to the windows of the former Madera Courthouse where Jaramillo was observed leaving the front area holding a brick.

He allegedly tried to run from officers but they say was apprehended.

According to officials, Jaramillo was arrested on suspicion of vandalism, with several felony vandalism charges, as well for resisting arrest, and was booked into the Madera County Jail.