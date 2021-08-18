Serial mail theft suspects arrested with thousands of letters in Fresno, police say

FRESNO COUNTY, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people accused of stealing thousands of pieces of mail from dozens of homes in Clovis were arrested on Tuesday, according to the Clovis Police Department.

Police say 32-year-old Randall McKinney and 34-year-old Bobbi Heiss were arrested after detectives found mail stolen from several communities throughout the Central Valley, including 100 addresses in Clovis, while carrying out a search warrant at an apartment in Fresno. Stolen mail from homes as far south as San Diego was also reportedly found inside of the apartment.

Detectives say they believe McKinney and Heiss regularly stole mail during the nighttime and early morning hours and sometimes broke into community mailboxes as neighbors watched.

McKinney and Heiss were both booked into the Fresno County Jail on several charges including identity theft with prior convictions, possession of forged checks and card-making equipment, and mail theft.

Heiss was also arrested for committing a felony while out on bail.

Police say the list of charges against McKinney and Heiss is expected to increase as detectives continue to sort through the stolen mail and get into contact with victims.