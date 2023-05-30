CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno County Sheriff’s sergeant was arrested in Clovis on Sunday, according to law enforcement officials.

The Clovis Police Department says they arrested 52-year-old Thomas Grilione of Clovis after officers respond to a business at Fowler and Nees avenues around 10:00 p.m.

According to police, Grilione was booked into the Fresno County Jail for public intoxication and possession of a controlled substance.

Grilione was in jail for two hours and was cited.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says Grilione was a deputy sergeant and was hired in June of 2002. He is now on paid administrative leave and an internal affairs investigation is underway.