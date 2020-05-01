Selma traffic stop of man on bike turns into struggle, leaving officer injured

SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The traffic stop of a man on a bike suspected to be under the influence in Selma turned into a struggle early Friday morning and left an officer suffering multiple injuries, according to the Selma Police Department.

An officer tried to pull over a bicyclist, identified as Jason Rossotti, 42, of Selma, around 12:40 a.m. for riding on the wrong side of the road, for riding without lights and possessing an open alcoholic beverage container, in the area of McCall Avenue and Gaither Street, said Chief Joe Gomez.

The officer turned on his overhead lights and told him to stop, but Rossetti kept riding. He eventually stopped after the officer caught up to him.

Gomez said the officer tried to place Rossotti in a control hold to detain him, but he began to resist by pulling away from the officer.

Another officer arrived and helped to detain Rossotti.

Initially, the officers were able to control Rossotti for a moment but he was able to pull away and overpower them, Gomez said. Additional officers arrived on the scene to assist.

The suspect continued to resist being arrested as he tucked both of his arms underneath his body while on the ground, not allowing officers to gain control of him, Police said.

Gomez said officers had to use a taser to stop Rosetti from resisting arrest. Officers were eventually able to place handcuffs on him.

Officers later found Rossotti to be in possession of a knife during the struggle.

An officer suffered injuries to his face, eye and an abrasion to his right knee from the struggle with the suspect, Gomez said. The officer was taken to an area hospital for treatment and was later released.

Authorities said Rossotti was taken to the hospital to be medically cleared before he was booked into the Fresno County Jail on charges of felony resisting arrest, battery on a peace officer, resisting or delaying arrest, under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine and other state vehicle code violations.

