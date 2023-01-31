SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An officer with the Selma Police Department was shot and later died following a shooting in the city Tuesday morning.

According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, at around 11:45 a.m., an officer was flagged down in the area of the 2600 block of Pine Street about a suspicious person. The officer made contact with the person – and was shot several times by them, according to the Selma Police Department. Officials say the suspect then fled the area. The officer was rushed to the hospital and later pronounced deceased.

The suspect was detained a short distance away by a deputy with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

It is the first time an officer with the Selma Police Department has been killed in the line of duty.

Officers responding to the scene included personnel from the Selma Police Department, Parlier Police Department, and the California Highway Patrol – as well as deputies from the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, officers with the U.S. Marshall’s Office, and officials with the Fresno County Adult Compliance Team.

As a precaution, nearby Eric White Elementary School was placed on lockdown. According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, families can pick up students at Eric White Elementary School near Almond and Mitchell Streets. Mitchell Street, between Fig and Rose, remains closed to pedestrians and motorists as the investigation continues into the incident.

Officials with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office confirm that the shooting suspect is in custody – and that there are no outstanding suspects.

The identities of the officer killed or the suspect involved have not been officially released