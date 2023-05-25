SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Selma Police Department is searching for the suspect involved in a robbery at a Verizon store on May 24.
Officers say the burglary happened on May 24 at a Verizon store in Selma.
Officers believe that the man pictured here is the person involved in the crime. He was last seen wearing a hooded Champion logo sweatshirt, grey sweatpants with a black stripe, and red and black Nike sneakers.
No other description of the suspect was provided.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Detective Hughes at 259-891-2266.