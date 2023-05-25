The Verizon logo outside a store, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Selma Police Department is searching for the suspect involved in a robbery at a Verizon store on May 24.

Officers say the burglary happened on May 24 at a Verizon store in Selma.

Selma Police believe this is the suspect.

Officers believe that the man pictured here is the person involved in the crime. He was last seen wearing a hooded Champion logo sweatshirt, grey sweatpants with a black stripe, and red and black Nike sneakers.

No other description of the suspect was provided.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Detective Hughes at 259-891-2266.