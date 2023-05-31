SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A student is in police custody after making threats on social media about Selma High School, according to the Selma Police Department.

Officers say on Wednesday, May 31, they were made aware of a student making threats on social media towards Selma High School.

An investigation was launched immediately by the Selma Police Department which they say led to the identification of the student.

Officers say no firearms were found, but enough evidence against the student was discovered which led to the arrest and the student was booked into the Fresno County Juvenile Justice Center.