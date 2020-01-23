Selma man charged for possession of drugs and loaded firearm, police say

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SELMA, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A Selma man is under arrest for possession of both drugs and a loaded firearm, according to Selma Police.

The arrest came following a vehicle stop in the area of Thompson Avenue and Mill Street.

Officers say the passenger of the vehicle was identified as Jose David Cruz, who was found to be in possession of a large amount of cocaine, marijuana, and wax.

He was also found to be in possession of a loaded 9mm Ruger handgun.

Cruz was arrested and transported to Fresno County Jail.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know