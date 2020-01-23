Selma man charged for possession of drugs and loaded firearm, police say

SELMA, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A Selma man is under arrest for possession of both drugs and a loaded firearm, according to Selma Police.

The arrest came following a vehicle stop in the area of Thompson Avenue and Mill Street.

Officers say the passenger of the vehicle was identified as Jose David Cruz, who was found to be in possession of a large amount of cocaine, marijuana, and wax.

He was also found to be in possession of a loaded 9mm Ruger handgun.

Cruz was arrested and transported to Fresno County Jail.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.