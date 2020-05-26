Selma man arrested with AR-15 ‘ghost gun,’ police say

SELMA, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A Selma man was arrested Monday and is facing charges of being a felon in possession of an AR-15 without serial numbers – often referred to as a “ghost gun,” the Selma Police Department said.

Around 7 p.m., an officer initiated a vehicle stop in the area of Jasper and Hicks streets; police said the woman driving committed a traffic violation, and the male had a no-bail warrant out of Kings County.

During the investigation, the officer making the stop located an AR-15 rifle in the vehicle belonging to the man.

The man, identified as Brandon Castillo, 36, told the officer the AR-15 did not have any serial numbers on it – typical of a “ghost gun,” police said.

Two large-capacity magazines with more than 70 rounds of ammunition were also located, police said.

The assault rifle was loaded at the time of the stop and was between Castillo’s legs in a backpack, police said.

Castillo was taken into custody and booked into the Fresno County Jail.

He’s facing charges of possession of an assault weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a loaded firearm with a prior felony conviction, possession of a large-capacity magazine, possession of ammunition by someone not allowed to possess a firearm, and an outside agency warrant.

