Selma man arrested with AR-15 ‘ghost gun,’ police say

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Brandon Castillo

SELMA, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A Selma man was arrested Monday and is facing charges of being a felon in possession of an AR-15 without serial numbers – often referred to as a “ghost gun,” the Selma Police Department said.

Around 7 p.m., an officer initiated a vehicle stop in the area of Jasper and Hicks streets; police said the woman driving committed a traffic violation, and the male had a no-bail warrant out of Kings County.

During the investigation, the officer making the stop located an AR-15 rifle in the vehicle belonging to the man.

The man, identified as Brandon Castillo, 36, told the officer the AR-15 did not have any serial numbers on it – typical of a “ghost gun,” police said.

Two large-capacity magazines with more than 70 rounds of ammunition were also located, police said.

The assault rifle was loaded at the time of the stop and was between Castillo’s legs in a backpack, police said.

Castillo was taken into custody and booked into the Fresno County Jail.

He’s facing charges of possession of an assault weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a loaded firearm with a prior felony conviction, possession of a large-capacity magazine, possession of ammunition by someone not allowed to possess a firearm, and an outside agency warrant.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know