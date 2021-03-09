Selma man arrested at church after police hear a toilet flush

SELMA, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A burglary suspect is now in jail after Selma police heard him flush a toilet. Officers arrested him Monday night at a church bathroom.

Police got a call of a possible break-in at a church in the 1700 block of Cross Sreet around 9 p.m.

The caller said he went to the church and found a few doors open that are usually shut. He also found the bathroom door was locked from the inside.

While officers were on scene, they heard the toilet flushing. They found 30-year-old Sergio Viramontes inside the restroom. Police say he is a transient.

Viramontes was arrested for burglary and taken to the Fresno County Jail.