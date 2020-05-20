Selma man arrested after officers discover sawed-off shotgun in backpack

SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Selma man was arrested Tuesday night after officers responded to an argument and was told by his girlfriend that he had a sawed-off shotgun in his backpack, according to the Selma Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to a residence in the area of 3900 S. Golden State Boulevard just before 10 p.m. regarding a dispute between a man and a woman, said Chief Joe Gomez. The suspect, Carlos Jimenez, 52, of Selma, told officers that his girlfriend was going to have her adult son beat him up.

The girlfriend told officers she did not know why Jimenez would be afraid because he had been carrying around a sawed-off shotgun in his backpack.

A sawed-off shotgun was found by officers in Jimenez’s backpack, Gomez said. He was arrested on a charge of possessing a loaded, sawed-off shotgun. An emergency protective order was served on Jimenez.

During the booking process, officers found methamphetamine in his wallet and he was also charged on possessing meth, according to Police. He was booked into the Fresno County Jail.

Sawed-off shotgun (Courtesy of Selma Police)

