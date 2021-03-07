Selma man arrested after assaulting three men, causing major injuries, according to police

SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Selma man was arrested Saturday night after assaulting three elderly men and causing major injuries, according to Selma Police.

At 11:30 p.m. Officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Thompson Avenue for a man causing a

disturbance.

When officers arrived at the scene, officers noticed an older man standing near the front door of the home with a stream of blood coming from his head and his clothing drenched in blood. Officers discovered two additional elderly men with head injuries caused by blunt force trauma.

As officers attempted to secure the scene officers were confronted by an aggressive man identified as 37-year-old, Luis Alberto Ruelas of Selma, holding a black flashlight.

Police say it was later determined Ruelas arrived at the victim’s home unannounced, made entry and immediately began assaulting all three victims uncontrollably.

When officers asked Ruelas what the reason was behind his assault, Ruelas indicated he believed there was someone inside the home asking for help.

Two victims were treated on scene by EMS, while the third victim was transported to Community Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Authorities say the three victims sustained several major lacerations on their face, head, and arms as a result but are expected to survive.

Ruelas was booked into the Fresno County Jail.