LOS BANOS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The California Highway Patrol of Los Banos is asking for the public’s help in locating a dark-colored sedan that was involved in a fatal collision, officers announced Tuesday.
In a social media post by Los Banos CHP, they say on June 24, around 1:45 p.m., a black or dark blue colored Audi sedan, possibly A3, with black rims, dark window tint, and chrome trim around the window was responsible for a fatal head-on collision.
Officers say the vehicle fled the scene. They ask residents who might have any information regarding the driver to contact the Los Banos CHP area officer at (209) 826-3811.