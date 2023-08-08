LOS BANOS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The California Highway Patrol of Los Banos is asking for the public’s help in locating a dark-colored sedan that was involved in a fatal collision, officers announced Tuesday.

In a social media post by Los Banos CHP, they say on June 24, around 1:45 p.m., a black or dark blue colored Audi sedan, possibly A3, with black rims, dark window tint, and chrome trim around the window was responsible for a fatal head-on collision.

Photo Courtesy: Los Banos CHP

Photo Courtesy: Los Banos CHP

Officers say the vehicle fled the scene. They ask residents who might have any information regarding the driver to contact the Los Banos CHP area officer at (209) 826-3811.