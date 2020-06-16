Security guard thwarts bank robbery in downtown Fresno, police say; suspect in custody

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A security guard tackled a bank robbery suspect in a downtown Fresno bank on Tuesday, the Fresno Police Department said.

Just after 10 a.m., police got calls that said a man walked into the Westamerica Bank on Tulare and O streets; they say he presented a note to the bank teller that said he had two guns and was demanding money.

Several people in the bank ran outside and alerted police.

At some point, a security guard who had been in a back room in the bank was able to sneak up on the suspect and tackled him to the ground, police said.

Police were then able to take the suspect into custody.

No firearm was found. Police say the suspect had a pair of scissors.

Westamerica Bank is still locked down during the investigation. Nearby Noble Credit Union was also locked down at the time of the robbery.

No other information was immediately available.

