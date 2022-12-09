VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A security guard was shot and killed in Visalia Thursday night, according to the Visalia Police Department.

Police say around 11:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Green Olive bar regarding shots being fired inside the bar.

According to officers, a security guard for the bar had been shot and killed while breaking up an altercation inside the bar.

A second victim was self-transported to a local hospital with a gunshot wound that wasn’t considered to be life-threatening.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Max Navo at (559) 713-4234. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact the Tip Line at (559) 713-4738.