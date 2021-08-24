Security guard killed in shooting at Motel 6 in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department says officers are investigating after a security guard was shot and killed at a motel on Tuesday night.

Around 10 p.m., officers were called out to Motel 6 near Blackstone Avenue and Griffith Way after it was reported that someone had been shot.

When officers arrived, they found a security guard in his mid-20s suffering from at least one gunshot wound to his chest.

Officers began performing CPR on the guard, but he later passed away from his injuries.

While investigating, officers say they learned there may have been a disturbance before the shooting.

Police are unsure what the argument was about, or if it was a factor in the shooting.

A description of the shooter has not been provided by authorities at this time.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at 559-621-7000.

