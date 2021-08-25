Security guard killed in shooting at Motel 6 in Fresno identified

Photo of Philip Frusetta provided by the Fresno Police Department.

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department has identified a security guard who was shot and killed at a motel in Fresno on Tuesday night.

Just before 10:20 p.m., officers responded to Motel 6 near Blackstone Avenue and Griffith Way after several people called 911 to report a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found 24-year-old Philip Frusetta suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest on the second-floor landing of the motel.

Officers began performing CPR on Frusetta, but he later died from his injuries.

Police say Frusetta was employed as an unarmed security guard by a local company and was working a shift at the motel when he was shot. Frusetta had reportedly been working for the company since April.

After reviewing surveillance footage, officers learned Frusetta had responded to a disturbance on the second floor of the motel and was speaking with a group prior to the shooting.

During the disturbance, police say someone in the group pulled out a gun and shot Frusetta.

The suspect left the area following the shooting and has not yet been identified.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.