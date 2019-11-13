Security guard arrested after allegedly using excessive force, police say

VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A security guard in Visalia has been arrested after police say he allegedly used excessive force while exercising a citizen’s arrest.

According to Visalia Police, Peter Michael Jaramillo was employed by a security company to patrol shopping centers along the city’s South Mooney corridor. Officers investigated the allegation of excessive force following an incident in October. Evidence produced was presented to the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office. The DA’s office then issued an arrest warrant.

Officers served the warrant for Jaramillo’s arrest on Tuesday and arrested him without incident. The 48-year-old has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon and false imprisonment.

