Breaking News
Police: 10 people shot, 4 dead in a southeast Fresno ‘mass casualty’ shooting

Security guard arrested after allegedly using excessive force, police say

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
handcuffs police lights - MGN_-3255072422082622949

VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A security guard in Visalia has been arrested after police say he allegedly used excessive force while exercising a citizen’s arrest.

According to Visalia Police, Peter Michael Jaramillo was employed by a security company to patrol shopping centers along the city’s South Mooney corridor. Officers investigated the allegation of excessive force following an incident in October. Evidence produced was presented to the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office. The DA’s office then issued an arrest warrant.

Officers served the warrant for Jaramillo’s arrest on Tuesday and arrested him without incident. The 48-year-old has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon and false imprisonment.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact Investigative Reporter Erik Rosales and let him be

On Your Side.

Email erikrosales@cbsfresno.com