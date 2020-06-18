Security footage shows this man confronting a homeowner and stealing her electric bike, deputies say

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Detectives with Fresno County Sheriff’s Office are searching for the man they say confronted a Fresno homeowner and rode off with an expensive electric bicycle.

According to the sheriff’s office, the theft took place Thursday around 7 p.m. at a home on S. Rogers Lane between Montecito Avenue and Park Circle Drive.

Melissa Kollenkark says she was painting a cabinet (soon to be a neighborhood lending library) in her garage Thursday when she heard something. ​Her unexpected visitor was seen on her surveillance video getting dropped off by a white car described by detectives as a Ford Fusion or similar. The man then walks into her open garage and comes face to face with Melissa.

“He didn’t seem aggressive but I knew he wasn’t there for my benefit anyway so I didn’t know what he was going to do so I jumped into the house,” said Kollenkark.​

Her surveillance video then shows the man riding off on one of her family’s $1,700 Sondors Electric Bicycles.

“I tried to jump in my car and go after him but by the time you get in the car, close the doors and take off, you know the intersection out here, he could have gone any direction,” said Kollenkark.

Detectives think the suspects were casing the neighborhood looking for targets.

​”It’s just really sad what it’s come to, that hard-working people have to readjust their lives just because of crooks out there looking to get something free off of you,” said Tony Botti with the sheriff’s office.

Melissa says it’s not about the money or the bike.

“If I don’t get the bike back, I don’t get the bike back. I just don’t want other people to experience this or worse, that’s just not a good thing,” said Kollenkark.





The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, 5’8” and 170 lbs., with short black hair, and a mustache and goatee. He has an unknown tattoo on his upper left arm.

Anyone with information about the suspect or vehicle involved is asked to contact Detective Rudy Tafoya at 559-600-8060 or emailing rudolpho.tafoya@fresnosheriff.org.

