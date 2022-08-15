FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department announced Monday the arrest of a second suspect in the death of Richard Martin.
Police say Martin was found dead on May 18 with several gunshot wounds in his vehicle at a shopping center parking lot near Shields and Brawley avenues.
Detectives say they arrested 41-year-old Guillermo Perez in connection to Martin’s death on Sunday after they reviewed several hours of surveillance video and conducted several interviews in the case.
Just over a month earlier, on July 6, Alejandra Munoz was arrested in connection with Martin’s death.
No other suspects are outstanding in the case at this time. Perez was booked into the Fresno County Jail.