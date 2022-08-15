FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department announced Monday the arrest of a second suspect in the death of Richard Martin.

Police say Martin was found dead on May 18 with several gunshot wounds in his vehicle at a shopping center parking lot near Shields and Brawley avenues.

Detectives say they arrested 41-year-old Guillermo Perez in connection to Martin’s death on Sunday after they reviewed several hours of surveillance video and conducted several interviews in the case.

Just over a month earlier, on July 6, Alejandra Munoz was arrested in connection with Martin’s death.

Photo of 48-year-old Alejandra Munoz provided by the Fresno Police Department.

No other suspects are outstanding in the case at this time. Perez was booked into the Fresno County Jail.