Second homicide suspect arrested after death of Visalia man

VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A second man was arrested Tuesday following the death of a man found in an apartment in Visalia two months ago, according to Visalia Police.

Officers say 28-year-old Curtis Williams was identified as the suspect in the death of a man discovered unresponsive on the 2900 block of E. Stewart Avenue on Nov. 30.

Williams was found in the area of Walnut Avenue and Divisadero Street. He was arrested without incident and booked into jail on for the homicide warrant.

His arrest Tuesday follows the arrest of another suspect on Dec. 2. Officers say Andrew Hernandez was also detained in connection with the homicide.

