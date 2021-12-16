Seattle man arrested by police for stealing from Hanford CVS, officials say

HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man from Washington has been arrested by police after stealing from a CVS in Hanford, according to Hanford police officials.

On Monday around 7:00 p.m., Hanford police received reports of a shoplifting that had occurred at the CVS on Lacey Boulevard.

During the investigation, officers say an employee provided them with a description of the suspect vehicle along with a license plate number and a registration check showed that the car had been stolen out of Visalia.

According to officials, officers were able to locate the vehicle near Lacey Boulevard and Irwin Street. Police say the driver refused to stop and because of this, a pursuit was initiated.

Hanford police officials say the driver, identified as Justin Nordine, 29 of Seattle, Washington, led officers on a pursuit along Highway 43 until they reached the City of Corcoran.

Police say Nordine’s vehicle went off the roadway in this area and got stuck in a soft dirt shoulder after Kings County deputies deployed a tire deflation device.

Officers say Nordine was then asked to exit the vehicle, but he refused. According to police, K9 officer Krash was then deployed, but Nordine continued to refuse officer commands and even fought with the Krash.

Because of this, authorities say “less lethal kinetic energy projectiles” were used on Nordine to take him into custody.

According to Hanford police officials, meth and a meth pipe were also found on him before he was booked into the Kings County Jail on multiple felony charges.