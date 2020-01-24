Search warrant nets 5 in Coalinga over drug-related charges

COALINGA, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Five suspects were arrested after the Coalinga Police department along with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation CERT served a search warrant at two homes for narcotics and stolen property, according to Police.

Police said on Thursday, during a search warrant they found 44 grams of meth, narcotic scales, packaging material and 100 rounds of ammunition, $537 in cash, a police baton, stun gun, and a police scanner along with 1 pound of marijuana and 4 pounds of marijuana shake.

Coalinga Police said in a Facebook post they arrested.

George Burgos – 44, Possession of Meth, Poss over 1 oz of marijuana

Michael Flores – 34, Possession of Meth, Poss over 1 oz of marijuana

Valerie Garcia – 36, Possession of a meth pipe

Lisa Porthouse – 48, Possession of a meth pipe

Gracie Pulido – 33, was arrested and charged with, Possession of Methamphetamine for Sales, 30305(a) PC – Felon in Possession of Ammunition, Possess a scanner during the commission of a crime. Possession of an illegal baton/club, Felon possesses a Stun Gun.

