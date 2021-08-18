Search for suspect after workplace stabbing of 16-year-old at Merced warehouse, police say

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo of Mateo Soriano provided by the Merced Police Department.

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officers are searching for a man accused of stabbing his 16-year-old coworker at a warehouse in Merced on Wednesday morning, according to the Merced Police Department.

At 11:00 a.m., officers were called out to an OnTrac warehouse near West Street and Stuart Drive after it was reported that someone had been stabbed.

When officers arrived, they found a 16-year-old who worked at the warehouse suffering from multiple stab wounds. The teen was flown to a local hospital to have their injuries treated.

Police say the suspect left before officers arrived, but he was later identified as 18-year-old Mateo Soriano.

While investigating, officers reportedly learned that Soriano and the teen were coworkers and they had just gotten into a fight over some work equipment prior to the stabbing.

Officers are still working to find Soriano and ask that anyone with information on his whereabouts call Detective Lupian at 209-385-6905.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com