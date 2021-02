FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police officers are searching for a man who shot and injured a 14-year-old Thursday night.

Police say it happened around 5:30 p.m. in the area of Shields and Fruit avenues.

Police say two teenagers were on their bikes when they were confronted by the adult suspect. The man began firing, hitting one of them in the lower leg. The victim is expected to survive.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fresno Police.