Search for couple caught on camera breaking into Selma home, deputies say

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A man and woman are wanted by Fresno County Sheriff’s Office after they allegedly broke into a Selma home.

Deputies say the pair broke into a vacant home near E. Floral and De Wolf avenues at around 3 p.m. on Jan. 4. The owner discovered the break-in a week later during a routine inspection.

Investigators established that nothing was taken from the home, but say that there is a good chance that the couple has committed – or will commit – other crimes.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, surveillance footage from the scene shows a white man and white woman walking around the property before the man kicks in the door and they go inside the home. The cameras also captured a black car with red or pink racing stripes on the hood and roof.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Patrick Beggs at (559) 600-8390 or email patrick.beggs@fresnosheriff.org.








