Scuffle inside central Fresno residence turns into shooting, leaves man dead

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Authorities released new information regarding a Tuesday night shooting in central Fresno that left a man dead following a scuffle inside a residence, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter call around 9:50 p.m. in the area of Farris and Dudley avenues, Lt. Jeff La Blue said. Multiple reports came through 911 concerning a shooting victim in the same area as officers arrived.

A victim was not found at the scene but officers saw spent shell casings nearby.

Police said a shooting victim was reported to officers minutes later at Community Regional Medical Center.

The victim, identified as David Garcia, 24, suffered a gunshot wound to his upper body and later died from his injuries, La Blue said.

Officers later determined the ShotSpotter call and the shooting were related.

Homicide detectives found that the shooting occurred inside a residence in the area of 900 N. Farris Ave. and stemmed from a scuffle between Garcia and other occupants inside, La Blue said.

Fresno Police are working the case and ask anyone with information to contact detectives Kasten at 559-621-2443 or Romero at 559-621-2451.

