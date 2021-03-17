Scooter stolen from disabled Vietnam veteran returned, suspect arrested, deputies say

OROSI, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Vietnam veteran was reunited with his motorized scooter Wednesday after it was stolen from outside the Veterans Memorial Hall in Orosi, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Tina Guererro, 35 (image courtesy of Tulare County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies say the 72-year-old veteran parked his scooter and walked to a nearby fast-food restaurant. While he was gone, a woman on a bicycle spotted it – and returned later with a friend to steal it.

Surveillance footage showed the theft taking place. Deputies report that the suspect, 35-year-old Tina Guererro, was tracked down and arrested. The scooter was returned to its owner.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Guerrero now faces charges of grand theft, possession of stolen property, and looting during a pandemic.