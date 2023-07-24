KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been arrested after allegedly damaging a school vehicle at Kit Carson Elementary School, according to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials identified the suspect as 35-year-old Luis Ceron.

On Thursday, July 13, 2023, at approximately 6:09 a.m., a deputy was dispatched to the Kit Carson Elementary School in rural Kings County to investigate damage to a school vehicle.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they were shown a four-foot cut into a chain link fence where the suspect gained entry onto the school grounds.

Located on the east side of the property was a Ford F-150 owned by Kit Carson School where the gas tank on the truck had a hole drilled into it and fuel had been drained out.

Officials say some of the fuel spilled onto the newly surfaced asphalt parking lot and the gas caused damage to the asphalt and turned the surface into an oily substance.

According to authorities, the amount Kit Carson would need to spend to repair the damage caused by the suspect was significant.

Kit Carson provided surveillance footage that showed a clear view of the suspect committing the crime.

On Thursday, July 20, just before 8:30 a.m., a deputy was dispatched to the 9100 Block of Niles Avenue in Corcoran to investigate an unwanted male on the property where a male subject had driven his pickup truck into a grape vineyard.

Corcoran Police detained the man and when deputies arrived, they were able to identify that the male was the same person in the surveillance video from Kit Carson School.

Officials say Luis denied being the subject in the video and told deputies he did not steal from the school.

Deputies re-contacted Kit Carson School to have them review additional surveillance video from the outside of the school at the time of the theft. A black pickup truck with a white door and hood was seen in the video driving around the outside of the school at the time of the initial crime and the truck in the video matched the truck registered to Luis.

Officials say Luis was arrested and booked into Kings County Jail on the charges of felony vandalism, trespassing, and theft. His bail was set at $40,000.