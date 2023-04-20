handcuffs on the prisoner. Making an arrest. Remand in custody

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A campus supervisor at Mt. Whitney High School in Visalia has been arrested on suspicion of sex crimes against a 15-year-old student, officials with the Visalia Police Department announced Thursday.

According to the police department, on Wednesday evening officers were called to Mt. Whitney High School for a report of a school employee having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Youth Service Officers were called and took over the investigation and reported that the 15-year-old girl had been exchanging nude photos and videos with 37-year-old Dejaun Jones, who is the Mt. Whitney campus supervisor. Officers say they also learned Jones had touched the girl inappropriately.

Authorities said they worked closely with the Visalia Unified School District to ensure the safety of other students by apprehending Jones, who was taken into custody during a traffic stop on Thursday morning.

Jones was transported and booked into the Tulare County Adult Pretrial facility on suspicion of sex crimes against a minor and was placed on administrative leave by the Visalia Unified School District.

The incident remains an active investigation; anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Maria Cabrera at (559) 805-8740.