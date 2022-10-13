FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Tranquility High School student was arrested on Thursday under the suspicion of attempting to shoot up his school, according to the Fresno County Sherriff’s Office.

Deputies say on Wednesday, social media posts from the teen that claimed he was going to shoot up the school raised concern among community members. These posts were then immediately sent to school administrators who then got in contact with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say later that day they searched the teen’s home and discovered a TEC-9 pistol with a magazine. Deputies then arrested the 15-year-old individual, who was not officially named.

“We applaud the community members who chose to speak up and report the concerning social media messages and encourage others to do the same moving forward. Many lives at Tranquility High School were potentially saved this week.” Golden Plains Unified School District

The reason for the teenager’s threat, according to officials, was because they were upset about a fight they were recently involved in on campus.