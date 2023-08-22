FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An alleged scam artist got a call back from the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office – after a suspected scam call from the same number was reported to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

According to officials, a citizen notified them of a suspicious phone call they received. The person identified himself as Fresno County Sheriff’s Civil Unir Sergeant Kevin Baxter and explained that the citizen had a warrant for her arrest and began to explain that she could pay the fine.

Officials say the citizen thought it was a fraudulent phone call, so she told “Mr. Baxter” she would like to do more research on this claim. He then hung up on her.

Sheriff’s officials say Sgt. Kevin Baxter is not the name of an employee of the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. They identified the phone numbers the scam artist was using to contact people as (559) 214-2111 and (559) 241-8222.

According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, calling these numbers will lead to a recorded message, prompting the caller to make a selection from the phone tree. However, no one picks up so they are told to leave a message. The line is not associated with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they called the numbers and received a call back from a man claiming to be Kevin Baxter. After confronting him about an outstanding warrant, he hung up.

Audio courtesy of the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says residents should not give in to the caller’s demand and not give them any personal information. They should also save the caller’s name ID, and phone number to report it to the local law enforcement agency.

For residents of Fresno County, click here to visit the Sheriff’s Office website, and click on “Report a Crime” located at the top of the page. Select “Harassing Phone Call” to make the report.