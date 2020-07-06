Sanger woman suffers life-threatening wounds in stabbing

SANGER, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A woman suffered life-threatening injuries from a stabbing in Sanger, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

Just before 1:30 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a call of a stabbing near 3630 S. Greenwood in Sanger.

Cal Fire was in the area extinguishing a fire. The victim, a 65-year-old woman, was outside checking things out.

The suspect was identified as Jose Castro, 45.

The victim is the mother of Castro’s brother’s girlfriend, the Sheriff’s Office. She and Castro had spent the earlier part of the day together, and for some reason, he later became upset with her.

He walked up and stabbed her in the torso, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Two of the victim’s family members chased Castro down the street and took him to the ground, the Sheriff’s Office said. They were able to hold him down until deputies arrived and arrested him.

The woman is in the hospital, and her injuries are considered life-threatening.

The Sheriff’s Office said Castro’s charge will either end up being assault with a deadly weapon or attempted murder.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.