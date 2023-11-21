SANGER, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – A man in Sanger is dead after he was shot on Tuesday morning, according to the Sanger Police Department.

Officers say on Tuesday around 10:15 a.m. there was a report of shots fired on the 800 block of Sequoia Ave.

Officers say when they responded to the scene, they located a man suffering from gunshot wounds – officers then initiated life-saving efforts, and then Sanger EMS took over care, transporting him to a local hospital where unfortunately, the victim died due to his injuries

Police say the condition and identity of the victim are not known at this time; there was also no information released regarding the suspect. Sanger police a vehicle involved in this shooting was recovered that was located near Rainbow Road and California Ave. located just north of the city of Sanger.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Sanger Police Department at (559) 955-1751.