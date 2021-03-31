Sanger Police seek public’s help locating gas station robbery suspect

SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Sanger Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a suspect involved in the robbery of a Sanger gas station Tuesday night.

Officers responded to an Arco gas station in the area of Academy Avenue and 5th Street around 9:15 p.m. for a report of an armed robbery, said Joshua Johnson, Acting Police Lieutenant. The suspect had left on foot toward 5th Street by the time police arrived.

The clerk and witnesses said the suspect walked in, showed the clerk a gun, and demanded money from the register.

The suspect was last seen wearing a gray Champion brand hoodie, a black Nike hat, dark sweatpants, a black mask, and black and white shoes.

Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to contact Sanger Police at 559-875-8521.