Sanger Police Officer arrested, charged with sexual battery, deputies say

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – An officer from the Sanger Police Department is under arrest Wednesday on charges of sexual battery and unlawfully detaining a person, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, following an incident that allegedly occurred while he was on duty.

J.D. Torrence’s booking photo at Fresno County Jail (image courtesy of the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office).

Deputies say an allegation of misconduct was reported to Sanger Police Department on June 24 against Officer J.D. Torrence. The department requested the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office investigate the complaint.

According to Sheriff’s Office investigators, the incident took place on June 23 in Sanger. While on duty, Officer Torrence stopped his patrol vehicle to check on a parked car. He detained a woman inside and reportedly touched the woman against her will in a sexual manner. The woman walked away to a well-lit business and remained until Officer Torrence left the area.

In a statement, Sanger Police Chief Greg Garner says the allegations are deeply disturbing.

Officer Torrence’s peace officer powers were suspended immediately, he was placed on administrative leave and the investigation was turned over to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. The Sanger Police Department encourages anyone who has experienced misconduct by law enforcement personnel to file a report. Sanger Police Chief Greg Garner

Detectives believe that the assault was not an isolated incident. Anyone who believes they also had inappropriate contact with Officer Torrence is asked to contact the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.