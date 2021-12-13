Motive unknown in 17-year-old’s shooting death in Sanger, police say

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The motive in the shooting death of a 17-year-old in Sanger early Sunday morning is still unknown, according to the police department, in what the chief says was the first homicide in the city this year.

According to officials, police quickly responded to the 1300 block of I Street and located 17-year-old Kings River High School student, Maria Guadalupe Garcia, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Authorities say police and medical personnel attempted lifesaving efforts on Garcia, but she died on the scene due to her injuries.

