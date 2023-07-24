SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 47-year-old man was arrested after he arrived at a park to allegedly meet with a child, says the Sanger Police Department on Monday.

Investigators identified the suspect as 47-year-old Chanh Sitthi of Clovis.

According to police, investigators apprehended Sitthi when he arrived to meet a 13-year-old girl at a local park. He was aware of the child’s age and had been engaging in sexual conversations with her online, which were intercepted by detectives.

The Sanger Police Department reminds parents of the importance of vigilance and caution while engaging in online conversations, especially for the younger members of the community.

Police say these are the events that serve as a reminder of the danger lurking on the internet, especially when it comes to interacting with strangers.