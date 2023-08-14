SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man and a teenager reported gunshot injuries after a shooting that resulted from a fight at a party Sunday early morning, says the Sanger Police Department on Monday.

According to officers, they received a report of shots fired at a home in the 400 block of Rosewood Avenue at approximately 1:15 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers say numerous individuals fled leaving the premises. Preliminary investigations have revealed that an altercation involving at least three individuals occurred as partygoers were departing the event. The confrontation escalated, resulting in the discharge of firearms.

Police state two young men, aged 19 and 17, sustained gunshot wounds in the altercation. Both victims self-transported to a local hospital, where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Sanger Police Department investigators say they are working to gather evidence, including witness statements, to determine the sequence of events leading up to the shooting.

Investigators encourage anyone with more information regarding this incident to contact Detective Menoy Thao at (559) 955-1752.