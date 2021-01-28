Sanger man had more than 600 photos and videos of children and infants being raped, deputies say

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A 22-year-old man from Sanger was booked into Fresno County Jail for possessing images and videos of children being raped, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Sergio Monrroy is facing felony charges of possessing child pornography, including

enhancements for possession of obscene material. His total bail is set at

$60,000.

Deputies say on Wednesday, detectives with the Central California Internet Crimes Against Children task force searched a home on the 1400 block of Hoag Avenue in Sanger. After arresting Monrroy, they discovered he had more than 600 photos and videos of children, including infants, being raped.

Anyone with more information about Monrroy is asked to contact Sgt. Chad Stokes on 559-600-8144.