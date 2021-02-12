SANGER, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Sanger arson investigators said they arrested a 29-year-old Sanger man Thursday on multiple felony charges of arson.

Sanger Fire said they arrested Marc Claudius Garcia, Jr for starting several fires in the City in recent months including at the Sanger Unified School District office on Feb. 1 and at the Sanger Bible Church last week.

Garcia was booked into the Fresno County Jail on multiple felony charges of arson

If you have any information you are asked to call the Sanger Fire Department at 559-875-6568 or Sanger Police Department at 559-875-8521.