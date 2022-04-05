SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A student at Sanger High School was arrested after bringing a loaded gun onto campus, according to Sanger Police.

On Tuesday around 1:00 p.m. officials say an officer was told that two students had observed another student with a gun in his waistband.

A school resource officer and school security contacted the suspected student and located a loaded 9mm ghost gun in his waistband, according to police.

According to police, the student does not have any criminal history and his reason for carrying the gun onto campus is unknown by law enforcement at this time.

Officers say they searched the student’s residence and found additional gun parts, tools, and other evidence that the student had been assembling firearms at home.

The student was booked on multiple felony charges, according to police.