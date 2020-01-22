Salinas man caught trying to steal cash out of Lemoore Popeyes restaurant

LEMOORE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Salinas man was caught while trying to steal cash from a Lemoore Popeyes restaurant early Sunday by officers tipped off by a burglar alarm, the Lemoore Police Department announced Wednesday.

Officers responded to a burglary alarm at a Popeyes located in the 300 block of N. Lemoore Ave. around 4 a.m., Cpt. Margarita Ochoa said. They arrived on the scene and found the back door unlocked.

Officers heard suspicious noises coming from inside the restaurant and set a perimeter. Popeyes was closed and no vehicles were located in the area that would lead officers to believe a delivery or cleaning service was present.

While checking the perimeter, an officer in the front of the restaurant saw a man inside near the front counter, Ochoa said. The suspect was seen tampering with a cash register.

Officers made announcements from the back door for the suspect to surrender but he ignored commands, she added.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident after officers made entry into the Popeyes.

The suspect, identified as Salvador Calderon, 55, of Salinas, was arrested and booked into the Kings County Jail on burglary, Ochoa said. His bail was set at $15,000.

