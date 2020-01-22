Salinas man caught trying to steal cash out of Lemoore Popeyes restaurant

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Salvador Calderon, 55, of Salinas (Courtesy of Lemoore PD)

LEMOORE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Salinas man was caught while trying to steal cash from a Lemoore Popeyes restaurant early Sunday by officers tipped off by a burglar alarm, the Lemoore Police Department announced Wednesday.

Officers responded to a burglary alarm at a Popeyes located in the 300 block of N. Lemoore Ave. around 4 a.m., Cpt. Margarita Ochoa said. They arrived on the scene and found the back door unlocked.

Officers heard suspicious noises coming from inside the restaurant and set a perimeter. Popeyes was closed and no vehicles were located in the area that would lead officers to believe a delivery or cleaning service was present.

While checking the perimeter, an officer in the front of the restaurant saw a man inside near the front counter, Ochoa said. The suspect was seen tampering with a cash register.

Officers made announcements from the back door for the suspect to surrender but he ignored commands, she added.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident after officers made entry into the Popeyes.

The suspect, identified as Salvador Calderon, 55, of Salinas, was arrested and booked into the Kings County Jail on burglary, Ochoa said. His bail was set at $15,000.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know