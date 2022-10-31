A man accused of robbing someone at a motel was arrested after he crashed his car on Monday morning, according to the Fresno Police Department.

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man accused of robbing someone at a motel was arrested after he crashed his car on Monday morning, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Around 6:00 a.m., officers were called out to the Gables Motel near Church Avenue and Sarah Street for a report of a robbery.

When officers said, they said the victim told them that a man had walked up to him and stole his wallet at gunpoint.

Officials said the victim handed over his wallet and the suspect left the hotel in a car.

A couple of hours later, investigators said they spotted a vehicle near Highway 99 and Jensen Avenue that matched the description of the car that the suspect was last seen driving.

When officers tried to stop the vehicle, they said the driver refused to pull over and drove away northbound on the highway before getting off at the Fresno Street exit.

Officials said the driver lost control of his car and ended up crashing it on Fresno Street.

After the crash, the suspect and two women in the car were taken into custody.

Investigators said they discovered the stolen wallet inside the car, but the gun used in the robbery was not found.