WATCH: Robbery reported at Fresno’s Mrauk Oo Dhamma Center

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police Department is searching for a man seen in surveillance footage entering the Mrauk Oo Dhamma Center.

The center is located in Fresno’s Chinatown area, close to the intersection of Kern and E streets.

Officers say the unidentified suspect entered the living quarters at the center on May 15 and removed a MacBook Pro 13, an iPad Mini, and a Lexus key fob.

Officials at the center say they want to share the surveillance video above to encourage the city’s support for Chinatown.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Fresno Police.