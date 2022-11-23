VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A robbery outside a bank led to a police officer-involved hit-and-run in Visalia, according to the Visalia Police Department.

According to police, at about 12:51 p.m., officers responded to the 2700 block of South Mooney Boulevard at the Chase Bank for a report of a robbery. Prior to the officer’s arrival, the victim reported he was walking toward the bank carrying a money bag when an unknown suspect confronted him and forcefully took the money bag from him. The suspect then ran to an awaiting vehicle that fled northbound on Mooney Boulevard.

Police say that at that time a Visalia Police Department motorcycle officer that was a short distance away noticed the suspect vehicle traveling northbound on Mooney Boulevard at a high rate of speed. The officer attempted a traffic stop and the suspect vehicle failed to yield as it turned onto westbound State Route 198. The suspect vehicle pulled over near the Country Center Drive overpass and as the officer began to contact the suspect vehicle, the vehicle sped off.

Police say the officer pursued the vehicle once again and during the pursuit, the suspect vehicle initiated an evasive maneuver with the vehicle, striking the officer. The officer collided with the suspect’s vehicle which caused the officer to fall off the motorcycle. After the collision with the officer, the suspect’s vehicle fled the scene at a high rate of speed.

The officer was transported to Kaweah Health Hospital where the officer is being treated for his non-life-threatening injuries. The California Highway Patrol responded to Highway State Route 198 to conduct the investigation on the felony Hit and Run with the officer and suspect vehicle. Violent crime detectives responded to the scene of the robbery and took over the investigation.

Police say the suspect’s vehicle is described as a silver four-door sedan. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Norman at (559) 713-4104. Those wishing to remain anonymous could contact the Anonymous Tip Line at (559) 713-4738.