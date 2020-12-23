Robbers given key by former apartment occupant, tie-up and steal from current resident, Clovis Police say

Too Row: Brianna Houston, 19 of Fresno, Jaan Pinedo, 18 of Fresno, Angel Ramirez, 18 of Fresno. Bottom row: John Searless, 19 of Fresno, and Jonathan Simmavong, 22 of Clovis

CLOVIS, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Five people have been arrested Wednesday after Clovis Police said they robbed an apartment after being given the key by a former resident.

On Dec. 11, officers responded to a call regarding a home invasion robbery at an apartment near Clovis and Santa Ana avenues, said Officer Ty Wood. The suspects entered the apartment, tied up the apartment resident with zip ties, and stole 1,400 marijuana vape pens worth $64,000, cash, and designer clothing and shoes.

Detectives recovered five handguns, ammunition, zip ties, and additional evidence.

However, investigators said the crime wasn’t random and that the suspects were given a key to the apartment by a former resident, Brianna Houston, 19 of Fresno. She was booked into jail on charges of conspiracy, robbery, and false imprisonment.

The other suspects were identified as Jaan Pinedo, 18 of Fresno, Angel Ramirez, 18 of Fresno, John Searless, 19 of Fresno, and Jonathan Simmavong, 22 of Clovis, Wood said. They have been booked into jail on charges that include robbery, kidnapping, false imprisonment, assault with a firearm, and conspiracy.

A fifth male is is also facing robbery, false imprisonment, and conspiracy charges.