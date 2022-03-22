FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect frantically fired 30 rounds into the front door of a smoke shop after the employees locked him inside during a robbery last month, according to the Fresno Police Department – which posted the surveillance video to Facebook on Tuesday.

Around 9:20 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 25, officers were called out to the Pipes R Us Smoke Shop near Kings Canyon Road and Maple Avenue after receiving a report that shots had been fired during a robbery at the business.

When officers arrived, they spoke with witnesses who reportedly told them that a man and a woman armed with firearms had walked into the store and demanded money from an employee.

Officials say Adrian Montejano was captured on a surveillance camera during the robbery. (Photo: Fresno Police Department)

Officers say the man, later identified as 34-year-old Adrian Montejano, told the employee to hand over the money as the woman, identified as 26-year-old Jasmine Hernandez, stuffed the stolen cash into a plastic bag.

With the money in hand, officials say Hernandez and Montejano tried to run out of the store but an employee had already locked the front door in an attempt to trap them both inside until officers could arrive.

Once realizing he was trapped, officers say Montejano pulled out a gun and started firing several shots into the front door as he tried to break out the glass and escape from the store. When Montejano ran out of ammo, officers say he grabbed Hernandez’s gun and continued shooting at the door.

After failing to shoot out the glass, officers say Montejano took the keys from an employee but was still unable to get the front door open. As Montejano continued to struggle with the door, officers say the getaway driver, identified as 27-year-old Jose Montano, jumped out of his car and helped kick it open.

Officers say Montano, Montejano, and Hernandez then ran out of the store, got into the getaway vehicle, and left the area. Detectives were able to track down and arrest Hernandez and Montano following the robbery.

Montejano is still wanted by police as the investigation into the robbery continues.

Anyone with information about Montejano’s whereabouts is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.