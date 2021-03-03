Road rage suspect shot at another driver in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – A road-rage suspect is behind bars Wednesday for allegedly shooting at another driver in traffic in north Fresno.

Officers say it happened around 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of Audubon Drive and Friant Road.

According to police, a 25-year-old man in a white car fired several rounds at another vehicle, shattering the window but missing the driver. The suspect then tried to drive away but crashed into another car while trying to run a red light.

Officers say the suspect tried to escape on foot but was arrested a short time later. He’s facing a charge of assault with a deadly weapon.